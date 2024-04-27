'A lot has changed, from tech to my hair', Pichai on completing two decades in Google

On completing 20 years at the company, Alphabet and Google Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sundar Pichai said that a lot has changed since then such as the technology, the number of people using their products, and his hair.

Pichai, who joined the tech giant in 2004 as a product manager, took to Instagram to share a small, heartwarming note on completing two decades in the company.

"April 26, 2004, was my first day at Google. A lot has changed since then - technology, the number of people who use our products... my hair," he wrote. However, he mentioned that what hasn't changed for him is the "thrill I get from working at this amazing company".

"20 years in, I'm still feeling lucky," Pichai said. His post drew a lot of comments from users, congratulating him for completing 20 years at Google.