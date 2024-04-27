Samsung’s M55 checks off a lot of boxes for the mid-range segment

Under the hood , the M55 rocks the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset with 8/12 GB of memory and up to 256 GB of storage on the higher variant, with the ability to expand further up to 1 TB with a microSD card in place of the second SIM. No skips or lags using One UI 6.1 (based on Android 14) doing regular everyday stuff and multitasking, and you can run Battlegrounds Mobile at moderate graphics for extended sessions with only the slightest uptrend in thermals. And while I enjoy the feature-packed One UI, I wasn’t the biggest fan of the added apps that found their way onto the new phone. Battery capacity is on par, segment wise, with the 5,000 mAh unit on the M55, and the phone lasts past a day on moderate usage, but it charges fast (for a Samsung, that is) — 45 W charging takes it from 0 to 100 per cent in a little over 80 minutes.