BenQ launches the PD3225U mac compatible pro-designer monitor

BenQ announced the launch of the PD3225U, a 32-inch 4K UHD designer monitor perfectly tailored for Mac users, further bolstering its professional monitor lineup in India. Packed with industry-leading specs, the PD3225U delivers exceptional colour accuracy, ultra-high contrast ratios and seamless connectivity that elevate creative workflows for graphics designing and editing.

The premium PD3225U leverages BenQ's proprietary AQCOLOR technology to deliver truly outstanding image quality through its 4K UHD resolution. It offers an industry-leading 98% Display P3 colour gamut coverage and Delta E≤2 out-of-the-box colour accuracy validated by stringent Calman, Pantone and Pantone Skin Tone certifications. These features underscore the PD3225U's capability to deliver precise and vibrant visuals.

Additionally, the PD3225U utilizes BenQ's exclusive Uniformity Technology to guarantee consistent colour accuracy across the entire display, alongside IPS Black technology for a high 2000:1 contrast ratio, rendering 35% deeper blacks. With HDR400 support, it promises vivid, lifelike images. The monitor's design prioritizes user comfort and environmental responsibility, featuring adjustable ergonomics and a construction utilizing 85% recycled plastics. This makes the PD3225U an exemplary choice for eco-conscious professionals seeking premium visual performance.

Key Features at a Glance:

● 2000:1 contrast ratio with IPS Black technology for 35% deeper blacks than conventional IPS

● 98% Display P3 wide colour gamut, Delta E≤2 colour accuracy certified by Calman, Pantone, Pantone Skin Tone

● AQCOLOR technology with Uniformity Tech for exceptional colour consistency across the 4K screen

● Thunderbolt 3 connectivity for single-cable video, data, audio and 85W laptop charging

● M-Book mode optimized for seamless colour matching with Mac devices

● KVM switch to control two PCs from one keyboard/mouse

● Daisy Chain support to expand workspace with dual 4K displays

● BenQ Display Pilot 2 software for intuitive display management

Price: Rs. 99,990/-

Available online.