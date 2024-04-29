Boult enters the home audio market with the launch of two new soundbars

Boult announced its entry into the realm of smart home audio with the introduction to the first ever Space Transforming SoundBar, BassBoxSoundBars. Boult aims to revolutionise home entertainment with these cutting-edge home audio devices. Whether you're hosting a lively party or simply enjoying some solo music time, BassBox guarantees an unparalleled audio experience that truly elevates your sonic encounters.

Crafted to perfection, Boult’'s BassBox delivers premium sound quality, ensuring an immersive audio experience like never before and will be available in two variants boasting 120 and 180 RMS.

The Boult BassBox X120 comes equipped with two sound drivers and with an audio output of 120 RMS and is compatible to completely transform a small room withits immersive audio experience. The Boult BassBox X180 comes equipped with four sound drivers, suitable for a larger room, the BassBox X180 enhances the audio experience to an unparalleled level. Each Soundbar features a wired subwoofer for deep, immersive bass that fills the room. With three EQ modes, Movie, Music, and News - users can tailor their audio experience to perfection, regardless of the occasion. These sleek devices are designed for convenience, with user-friendly controls for effortless navigation of music libraries, volume adjustments, and track skipping via remote control or the control panel of theBassBox Soundbar, ensuring seamless and uninterrupted music at all times. The Boult BassBox comes equipped with cutting-edge Digital Signal Processing (DSP) technology. Transforming analog sound signals into digital ones, the DSP system modifies sound characteristics before converting them back to analog for amplified playback through the speakers.

Designed to elevate your home audio experience to new heights with a powerful 2.1 channel setup featuring a wired subwoofer, BassBox delivers rich, immersive sound that fills the room. Equipped with Bluetooth version 5.3, AUX, USB, Optical, and HDMI connectivity options, this versatile soundbar seamlessly integrates with a wide range of devices, including Smart TVs, Computers, Laptops, Mobiles, Projectors, iOS devices, Gaming Consoles, and any device with Bluetooth and HDMI capabilities. Whether you're streaming music, watching movies, or gaming, BassBox ensures a seamless audio experience across all your favourite devices.

The Boult BassBox X120 will be available online at a launch price of INR 4,999/- and the BassBox X180 at INR 5,999/- only