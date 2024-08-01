India becomes largest market for Meta AI usage: Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO of Meta, has announced that India has become the largest market for their artificial intelligence (AI) services.

During the Q2 earnings call with analysts, Zuckerberg highlighted that WhatsApp is showing particularly encouraging trends in user retention and engagement, which aligns with India’s status as the leading market for Meta AI usage.

Meta AI, now more advanced and versatile, is available in Hindi and six other languages. In addition to Hindi and Hindi-romanized script, Meta AI supports French, German, Italian, Portuguese, and Spanish.

Users can access Meta AI through WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, and Facebook in these new languages, with plans to include additional languages soon.

Following a Q2 revenue of $39.1 billion—a 22 percent increase year-over-year—Zuckerberg revealed that Meta AI is now accessible in over 20 countries and eight languages. In the US, new features like Imagine Edit, which allows users to modify images created with Meta AI, are being introduced.

Zuckerberg also noted that Meta AI is expected to become the most widely used AI assistant by the year’s end. He emphasized that Meta’s goal extends beyond creating a single AI, aiming to empower users to develop their own AIs. This week, Meta launched AI Studio, enabling anyone to create custom AIs for use across its platforms.