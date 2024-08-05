MSI introduces limited-edition Stealth 18 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport and Stealth 16 2024 refresh laptops in India

MSI is poised to launch its latest premium products in the Indian market: the limited-edition MSI Stealth 18 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport laptop and the updated Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport model.

Fusion of Elegance and Power:

The Stealth 18 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport edition features a refined Midnight Black design with the signature AMG pattern on its magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis. This collaboration between MSI and Mercedes-AMG Motorsport produces a device that merges both brands’ commitment to high performance and sophisticated design.

Exceptional Performance:

These laptops are powered by the advanced Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 Series Laptop GPUs. The Stealth 18 offers an impressive 18" UHD+ Mini LED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Stealth 16 comes with a 16" QHD+ OLED screen boasting a remarkable 240Hz refresh rate. Both models are designed to provide an immersive visual experience with superior color accuracy and contrast.

A Luxurious Experience Beyond the Laptop:

The Stealth 18 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport edition offers more than just hardware. It includes a specially curated package with a custom mouse, mousepad, elegant sleeve, collectible postcards, and a cable tie, enhancing the premium experience beyond the laptop itself.

Price: Starting at INR 3,19,990

Available in stores.