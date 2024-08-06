Samsung begins mass production of AI chip for mobile

On Tuesday, Samsung Electronics, announced the commencement of mass production for its thinnest mobile DRAM to date: the LPDDR5X DRAM, specifically designed for on-device artificial intelligence.

The new LPDDR5X DRAM packages, available in 12-gigabyte (GB) and 16GB sizes, are just 0.65 mm thick, making them the slimmest in the industry, according to Samsung and reported by Yonhap news agency.

These chips, which consist of four layers of 12nm DRAM die, are 9% thinner and offer 21.2% better heat resistance compared to the previous generation.

Samsung noted that the ultra-thin LPDDR5X DRAM packages allow for more space within mobile devices, facilitating high-performance applications and advanced features like on-device AI.