Samsung begins mass production of AI chip for mobile

On Tuesday, Samsung Electronics, announced the commencement of mass production for its thinnest mobile DRAM to date: the LPDDR5X DRAM, specifically designed for on-device artificial intelligence.
The new LPDDR5X DRAM packages, available in 12-gigabyte (GB) and 16GB sizes, are just 0.65 mm thick, making them the slimmest in the industry, according to Samsung and reported by Yonhap news agency.
These chips, which consist of four layers of 12nm DRAM die, are 9% thinner and offer 21.2% better heat resistance compared to the previous generation.
Samsung noted that the ultra-thin LPDDR5X DRAM packages allow for more space within mobile devices, facilitating high-performance applications and advanced features like on-device AI.
Bae Yong-cheol, executive vice president at Samsung Electronics, stated, "Samsung's LPDDR5X DRAM sets a new benchmark for high-performance on-device AI solutions, providing exceptional LPDDR performance along with advanced thermal management in a very compact design."
Additionally, Samsung has established a dedicated unit to advance high-bandwidth memory (HBM) development, aiming to reclaim its leadership position in the AI semiconductor market.
This initiative highlights Samsung’s commitment to bolstering its research and development for HBM, which is increasingly sought after, especially for Nvidia's GPUs that are crucial for AI computing.