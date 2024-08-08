OnePlus, Hasselblad bring ‘true synergy’ with Open Apex Edition foldable

Gadgets

OnePlus has unveiled a premium iteration of its foldable smartphone in collaboration with renowned camera brand Hasselblad. The Open Apex Edition represents a pinnacle of technological innovation and luxurious design.

Building upon the success of its predecessor, the new model offers a refined experience with enhanced features. Increased storage capacity, coupled with advanced AI-powered image editing capabilities, empowers users to effortlessly capture and enhance their visual content. A heightened emphasis on privacy and security further distinguishes the Open Apex Edition.

The device boasts a striking Crimson Shadow finish, adorned with premium materials and intricate design elements. This aesthetic is complemented by a seamless integration of Hasselblad camera technology, promising exceptional image quality. OnePlus and Hasselblad have successfully created a synergy that delivers a truly exceptional photographic experience.

With a robust configuration featuring ample RAM and storage, the Open Apex Edition ensures seamless multitasking and high-performance operation.

OnePlus and Hasselblad's collaboration on the Open Apex Edition marks a significant step forward in the foldable smartphone market, offering consumers a device that combines cutting-edge technology with unparalleled luxury.

Priced at INR 1,49,999, this premium foldable smartphone will be available for purchase starting August 10.

