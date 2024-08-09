Indkal launches the Super Series TVs

Indkal Technologies has officially launched its Super Series televisions under the Acer brand, marking a significant milestone as the first company to introduce Google TV based on Android 14 in India. This launch highlights Indkal's rapid and impressive achievements in the tech sector.

The new Super Series TVs are touted as a major technological leap, featuring Google TV on the Android 14 operating system, which offers enhanced speed and performance compared to older versions used by most brands in India. The televisions boast an Ultra-QLED display for vivid, true-to-life visuals and incorporate advanced technologies such as Dolby Vision, MEMC, Super Brightness, WCG+, and HDR10+. For gamers, the Super Series includes ALLM and VRR at 120 Hz, along with HDMI DSC (Display Stream Compression). The standout feature of these TVs is their powerful 80W PRO-tuned speakers with Giga-Bass, providing an exceptionally immersive audio experience.

At the launch event, Indkal also introduced the Acer-branded M Series and L Series televisions. The M Series, available in 65 and 75 inches, features Mini LED and QLED displays, achieving peak brightness of 1400 nits, a native 144Hz refresh rate, and 2.1 Channel speakers with 60W output and a rear woofer.

The new L Series televisions feature a unique 4-Side Frameless Design, available in sizes from 32 inches with an HD display to 65 inches with 4K-UHD resolution. Both the M and L Series models are powered by Google TV based on Android 14 and an AI-enabled dual processor engine.

Indkal has also upgraded its existing Acer-branded I series televisions, now rebranded as the I-Pro series, incorporating the same new performance core.