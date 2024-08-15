Google Doodle celebrates India's Independence Day themed on architecture

On Thursday, Google marked India's 78th Independence Day with a special Doodle highlighting the nation's distinctive architecture.

Designed by freelance art director, illustrator and animator Vrinda Zaveri, the doodle features doors and windows that celebrate India's architectural heritage. These elements are decorated in the colours of the Indian flag: saffron, white, green and navy blue. Each door in the digital artwork showcases a unique, ornate design, incorporating the letters ‘G’, ‘O’, ‘O’, ‘G’, ‘L’ and ‘E’.

In a blog post, Google reminded that on August 15, 1947, India emerged from nearly 200 years of colonial rule marked by inequality, violence and denial of fundamental rights. The freedom struggle was championed by leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Subhas Chandra Bose. Google acknowledged the efforts of the country’s freedom fighters, noting, “Their perseverance and sacrifices led to this day.”

Take a look at the doodle: