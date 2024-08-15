Samsung’s ‘Circle to Search’ feature arrives on Galaxy A devices, Tab S9 FE series

On Wednesday, Samsung Electronics introduced the 'Circle to Search' feature in collaboration with Google for certain Galaxy A series devices and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Series. This feature is already available on the latest Galaxy Z Flip6 and Z Fold6 models, offering capabilities like full-page translation, homework assistance, and QR and barcode scanning.

The 'Circle to Search' feature allows users to search for information with a simple gesture without needing to switch apps. Users can circle, highlight, or tap on any part of the screen to select text, images, or videos for search.

Samsung highlighted that this feature, developed through extensive collaboration with Google, reflects their ongoing commitment to openness and partnership.

The company added, "With AI-driven results providing detailed information and context, Circle to Search enhances the search experience, making it more intuitive and engaging."

The feature enables searches from any app or screen on the phone in a way that feels natural. Samsung aims to roll out Galaxy AI features to over 100 million Galaxy users by the end of 2024, continuing to explore the potential of mobile AI.