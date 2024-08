JBL Tune 770NC Adaptive Noise Cancelling wireless headphones offer JBL Pure Bass Sound and feature an impressive 70-hour battery life. These headphones are ideal for a sibling who appreciates top-notch sound quality and extended playback time.

The OnePlus Pad Go Tablet is a sleek and versatile choice for tech enthusiasts who enjoy staying connected. With its high-resolution display and robust performance, it’s ideal for productivity, entertainment, and creative endeavors.

Echo Dot (5th Gen) blends entertainment with smart home features perfectly. Its motion detection and temperature sensor automate lights and adjust the AC, while Alexa helps with reminders, alarms and more.

This Raksha Bandhan, gift the BOULT Klarity 3 for a mix of style and tech. With 50 dB Hybrid ANC, 6 mics for clear calls, and 50-hour battery life, it’s great for immersive sound and long playtime. Dual-device connectivity, spatial audio, and water resistance make it ideal for both work and gaming.

Surprise your sibling with the HMD Crest 5G, featuring a 50-megapixel selfie camera, LED flash, and FHD+ OLED display. It also offers ‘Hands-Free Selfie’ mode, flash shot for moving subjects, and AI Super Portrait.

The HP Victus 16 is the perfect gaming companion for your sibling. Equipped with 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 or AMD Ryzen 7 processors and up to NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 4060 GPUs, it delivers exceptional gaming power.

For the sibling who loves road trips or is always running late, the Qubo Dashcam Pro 3K is a perfect blend of cool and practical. Featuring a 5MP front camera and 2MP rear camera with the Sony IMX 335 sensor, it provides clear recordings to keep an extra set of eyes on the road.

The PowerShot V10 is the perfect companion for capturing spontaneous moments or live-streaming to social media. It delivers high-quality, vibrant footage even in low light and features an integrated retractable stand that provides tripod-like support anytime, anywhere.

The Sony Field 1 speaker offers powerful, immersive sound and a durable design that’s waterproof and dustproof, ideal for outdoor events or beach outings. With a long-lasting battery, Bluetooth connectivity, and a sleek, compact design, it’s easy to carry and perfect for travel.