Second Neuralink chip recipient progressing well: Elon Musk

On Thursday, Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and SpaceX, announced that if things progress as planned, Neuralink could have hundreds of people using its brain chip within a few years, with the potential for tens of thousands in five years and millions in a decade.

Neuralink, the brain-computer interface company, has reported early success with its second participant. The chip is designed to help restore full body control for individuals with paralysis.

Musk shared on the X social media platform: “If all goes well, we could see hundreds of people with Neuralinks in a few years, maybe tens of thousands in five years, and millions in ten years.”

Neuralink revealed that Alex, the second participant in its 'PRIME Study,' had his Neuralink implant last month. The procedure, performed at the Barrow Neurological Institute, was successful, and Alex was discharged the next day, with a smooth recovery.

Since receiving the chip, Alex has improved his ability to play video games and has started learning to use computer-aided design (CAD) software to create 3D models.

“This is a significant milestone towards providing a high-performance interface that can enhance digital device control for people with quadriplegia, aiming to restore their independence,” the company stated.

In his spare time, Alex continues to use CAD software to bring his design ideas to life.

“We hope that, eventually, the Link will help many people engage in their areas of interest and expertise, and we’re excited to support more individuals in reconnecting with their passions,” the company added.

The update on Alex follows news about the first recipient, Noland Armagh in the US, who has achieved "telepathic control of a computer or phone just by thinking."

Neuralink is now focusing on developing capabilities for multiple clicks and simultaneous movements to offer full mouse and video game controller functionality. The company also plans to enable the Link to interact with the physical world, helping users to perform tasks like feeding themselves or moving independently by controlling a robotic arm or wheelchair.