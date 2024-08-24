Gadgets of the Week: Dell Latitude 7350, Infinix Note 40X 5G and more

Gadgets

Dell’s new Latitude 7350 Detachable is incredibly light, cool and versatile and comes loaded to the gills with features and hardware. The device can be used as a tablet or a laptop (with a detachable collaboration keyboard) and comes with intel Core Ultra processors for max performance. I thoroughly enjoyed my time with the 7350 and found several invaluable traits in this device. For one it has an incredible 8MP HDR user facing cam which is brilliant for web calls, the collaboration keyboard/touchpad is ergonomic and a joy to use, Audio and video are top notch and among the best I’ve experienced in laptops, Latitude 7350 is also ultra durable with MIL-STD 810H specs and Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus. Interestingly this may be one of the most easiest to service devices with the ability to replace batteries, SSDs and displays. 7350 also contains 22% recycled content. A phenomenal device that has to be seen to be believed!

INR 1.74 lakhs, dell.com

Infinix Note 40X 5G

Infinix has a new premium yet affordable phone in the market. The Infinix Note 40X 5G seamlessly blends performance, good cameras and entertainment features in a pocket friendly package. Features include a MT Dimensity 6300 processor, 12GB+256GB memory configuration, 108MP Triple AI camera, a 6.78” FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and a 5000mAh battery along with XOS 14 based on Android 14.

INR 14,999. infinixmobiles.in

Huawei GT4

Huawei’s GT4 is a flagship smartwatch which blends functionality and luxury with upto 2 weeks of battery life. Other features include advanced health tracking, BT calls, a 1.43” AMOLED screen, GPS, 5 ATM water resistance and compatibility with both iOS and Android systems.

INR 14,999. flipkart.com

Pixel 9 Pro XL

Google’s Pixel devices are among the best for a pure android experience, great quality cameras and multiple years of OS and security updates. The new Pixel 9 Pro XL in addition comes with the most advanced AI on a Pixel as well as the best camera yet along with 7+ years of OS and security updates. The future proof device has an incredible 6.8” Super Actua display, Tensor G4 chip and 16Gb RAM.

INR 1.25 lakhs. store.google.com

Sonos Roam 2

The Roam 2 is a powerful, durable and yet extremely light and compact offering from Sonos which just lets you pair, play and go. With upto 10 hours of audio on a charge, IP 67 resistance, multiple colour options, wifi, BT and voice assistance, the Roam 2 is the ideal compact speaker whether its for work, travel or home. Price TBA.

coming soon Sonos.com

ASICS Gel Quantum 360 VIII

The Gel Quantum 360 VIII Paris edition shown above is ideal for those who wish to update their style or go for a run or even play tennis or volleyball. As part of the Celebration Of Sport collection, these ASICS shoes provide ultra comfortable rides thanks to TRUSSTIC, DIVISION SPACE and FF BLAST eco tech.

INR 13,999. asics.com

These sporty sunglasses from Oakley come with  Injected material  as well as Prizm 24K polarised polycarbonate lenses. They are ideal for outdoors providing complete UV and glare protection, plus they make you look like a million bucks!!

INR 14,190. Oakley.com

