Gadgets of the Week: Dell Latitude 7350, Infinix Note 40X 5G and more

Dell Latitude 7350

Dell’s new Latitude 7350 Detachable is incredibly light, cool and versatile and comes loaded to the gills with features and hardware. The device can be used as a tablet or a laptop (with a detachable collaboration keyboard) and comes with intel Core Ultra processors for max performance. I thoroughly enjoyed my time with the 7350 and found several invaluable traits in this device. For one it has an incredible 8MP HDR user facing cam which is brilliant for web calls, the collaboration keyboard/touchpad is ergonomic and a joy to use, Audio and video are top notch and among the best I’ve experienced in laptops, Latitude 7350 is also ultra durable with MIL-STD 810H specs and Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus. Interestingly this may be one of the most easiest to service devices with the ability to replace batteries, SSDs and displays. 7350 also contains 22% recycled content. A phenomenal device that has to be seen to be believed!

INR 1.74 lakhs, dell.com