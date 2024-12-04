CyberPowerPC Empowers Gamers at GamingCon 2024"

Mumbai gamers Rehan Siddique and Vipul Dalvi emerged as the lucky winners of premium gaming rigs from CyberPowerPC, a global leader in custom gaming computers that recently entered the Indian market.

At GamingCon 2024, one of India’s largest gaming festivals, over 500 participants competed in challenges, and both Rehan and Vipul took home state-of-the-art CyberPowerPCs valued at over INR 1 lakh each. The event, held at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, showcased CyberPowerPC India’s dedication to promoting PC gaming and demonstrating the potential of custom-built rigs.

Participants completed a range of activities, starting with a fun challenge, exploring CyberPowerPC’s innovative EZPC tool, and wrapping up with games like Just Dance and Beat Saber VR.

On the first day, Rehan, a first-year game design student, won the Xtreme Arctic 500 Gaming PC. A passionate gamer, he enjoys titles like VALORANT, GTA, and Red Dead Redemption. “Winning CyberPowerPC India’s Xtreme Arctic 500 Gaming PC was an unbelievable experience. Red Dead Redemption 2 will be the first game I play on this amazing PC,” shared Rehan.

Day two saw Vipul, a dedicated gamer and BMC employee, claim the Xtreme 500 Gaming PC. His favorite games include VALORANT, EAFC, and Formula One. “I still can’t believe I won. The event’s atmosphere was top-notch, and now I can finally play EAFC 25, my dream game,” he said.

CyberPowerPC India’s booth also featured interactive demonstrations of its Configurator and EZPC module, allowing attendees to design custom PCs tailored to their favorite games in seconds. Additionally, over 300 participants received branded merchandise, such as t-shirts, caps, and mousepads, for completing tasks at the booth.

According to a report by Niko Partners, 77.3% of PC gamers in India increased their spending on games in Q1 2024 compared to the previous year, with Steam reporting a 150% rise in new users in the country between 2019 and 2024.

CyberPowerPC India’s initiative at GamingCon 2024 reflects its commitment to fostering the growth of PC gaming in India and introducing gamers to the possibilities of customized rigs.