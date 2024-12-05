Gadgets of the week: Ambrane AeroBliss Auto, ASUS ExpertBook P5, Nu Republic Cyberstud X7 and Lava Yuva 4

Ambrane AeroBliss Auto
With high levels of air pollution everywhere currently, it’s prudent to invest in an air purifier for homes, Ambrane has gone one step further and introduced a splendid and compact Air purifier for your car! The AeroBliss Auto is a portable air purifier and aroma diffuser which fits into your vehicle’s cupholder and ensures clean air thanks to a 4-layer filtration system (Pre filter, HEPA 13, Active Carbon and Negative Ion Tech). I tested the Air quality (with a PRANA Air quality monitor) pre and post using the Aerobliss Auto and found a remarkably positive difference using AeroBliss. The purifier helps filter larger and smaller dust particles, pollen, dander, smoke, odours, VOCs and Negative ion tech captures unwanted microbes. Most impressive is the ability of the AeroBliss Auto to cover an area of upto 17m³/hr which means that it can be even used for smaller rooms! The air purifier is also quiet and runs on very low USB power (even powerbanks). AeroBliss is a Superb-Must Buy product from Ambrane! INR 2,399 ambraneindia.com
ASUS ExpertBook P5
The ASUS ExpertBook P-series is designed for work and enhanced by AI. The P5 (P5405) is stylishly portable, comes with high-capacity storage and most importantly all day battery life. ASUS’s own AI features provide cutting-edge tools for work including live-translation, transcribing meeting conversations and summarising key points. P5 is also tested to MIL spec standards for ruggedness and durability. It also features comprehensive security architecture for OS-level security and authentication while providing Business-grade security. At 1.29Kg and 1.49cm thickness, the ExpertBook P5 is excellent for on the go. Some features I found invaluable include the top level performance (Intel Core Ultra CPUs, Dual SSD support, Wifi 7), a splendid 14” 2.5K display, excellent battery life (about 1.5 days for me on light use), Copilot+ PC compatibility and the rich connectivity it offers (BT LE, 4 thunderbolt USB-c ports, HDMI, USB and display connections). An ace device from ASUS! INR1.02 lakhs onwards. asus.com
Nu Republic Cyberstud X7
Lava Yuva 4
Lava’s Yuva 4 is a new smartphone that’s affordable and comes with plenty of features. The phone sports a 50MP rear camera and a 6.56” HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rates. Powered by a UNISOC T606 chipset, the phone is available in two RAM/ROM variants starting with a 4+64GB and runs on Android 14 with assured Android upgrade and security updates. Available in three attractive colour variants. INR 6,999 lavamobiles.com ,
UNIX Mystic Speaker
Mystic is a wireless BT speaker from UNIX with a built-in karaoke Mic designed to elevate every celebration. Mystic has a 1200mAh battery (six hours of playtime) and can be recharged fully in 1-2 hours. Mystic is ideal for group outings, parties and get-togethers. The karaoke mic offers a voice-changing function while the speaker doubles back for hands-free calling and voice assistant support. INR 899 unixindia.com
Agaro Regency
Agaro’s Regency Air Fryer has a 12L large capacity and 1800 Watts of power at its disposal. It also operates between 80°-200°c utilising heat circulation technology to help you cook healthier food. With multiple functions and a special LED screen + touch panel Regency is ideal for modern cooking needs. INR 8,899 amazon.in agarolifestyle.com
Amp Workout Machine
Amp is a connected fitness device for full body workouts tailored to hit all muscle groups. Amp is easy to use and lets you train muscle groups with ease and hundreds of movements. An Amp dial lets you effortlessly control weight and resistance modes. The amp digital app is your personal trainer syncing seamlessly with the amp device to provide you personalised, result yielding workouts. Pre-order now INR 1.51 lakhs ampfit.com