Gadgets of the week: Ambrane AeroBliss Auto, ASUS ExpertBook P5, Nu Republic Cyberstud X7 and Lava Yuva 4

Ambrane AeroBliss Auto

With high levels of air pollution everywhere currently, it’s prudent to invest in an air purifier for homes, Ambrane has gone one step further and introduced a splendid and compact Air purifier for your car! The AeroBliss Auto is a portable air purifier and aroma diffuser which fits into your vehicle’s cupholder and ensures clean air thanks to a 4-layer filtration system (Pre filter, HEPA 13, Active Carbon and Negative Ion Tech). I tested the Air quality (with a PRANA Air quality monitor) pre and post using the Aerobliss Auto and found a remarkably positive difference using AeroBliss. The purifier helps filter larger and smaller dust particles, pollen, dander, smoke, odours, VOCs and Negative ion tech captures unwanted microbes. Most impressive is the ability of the AeroBliss Auto to cover an area of upto 17m³/hr which means that it can be even used for smaller rooms! The air purifier is also quiet and runs on very low USB power (even powerbanks). AeroBliss is a Superb-Must Buy product from Ambrane! INR 2,399 ambraneindia.com