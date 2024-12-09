Zebronics introduces its Zeb-Thunder Max headphones

Zebronics has unveiled its latest Made-in-India Bluetooth headphones, Zeb-Thunder Max, designed to offer a personalized audio experience with its standout feature—3 EQ Modes. These modes include Balance Mode for everyday listening, Sound Monster Mode for enhanced bass, and Vocal Enhance Mode for clear vocals, catering to diverse user preferences.

Equipped with Bluetooth v5.4 and dual pairing functionality, the Zeb-Thunder Max allows seamless connection to two devices simultaneously. It boasts an impressive 120-hour battery life and fast charging, offering 10 hours of playback in just 10 minutes (at 60% volume).

Built with comfort and durability in mind, it features a lightweight design, soft ear cushions, and 40mm drivers for immersive sound. It also includes low-latency Gaming Mode, Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) for clear communication, and Type-C charging for added convenience.

Speaking on the launch, Pradeep Doshi, Director and Co-Founder of Zebronics, said, “The Zeb-Thunder Max reflects our commitment to the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ vision. By offering a personalized audio experience at an affordable price, we aim to bring premium technology to the masses and shape the future of Indian manufacturing while staying ‘Always Ahead.’”

Available in three colors—Black, Grey, and Purple—the Zeb-Thunder Max is priced at Rs. 1,299 as an introductory offer and can be purchased online.