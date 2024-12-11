Google announces new ways to help Indian developers build more via Maps platform

Google has unveiled new measures to support Indian developers in leveraging its Maps platform, offering free access to Routes, Places, and Environment APIs and SDKs.

Beginning March 1, 2025, developers will receive free monthly access to Maps, Routes, Places, and Environment services up to a set limit. This will enable them to integrate features such as Places Nearby and Dynamic Street View without any upfront charges.

“In India, this translates to developers soon accessing up to $6,800 worth of free usage per month across all products, compared to the current fixed $200 monthly credit,” stated Tina Weyand, Senior Director of Product Management, Google Maps Platform.

The expanded free tier will allow developers to experiment and create advanced solutions using Google’s APIs and SDKs at no cost, with charges applying only if the monthly limit is exceeded.

Additionally, popular services like the Maps Embed API and Maps SDK will continue to offer unlimited free usage, Google confirmed.

Google Maps Platform has been instrumental in enabling Indian developers to create innovative applications across sectors such as delivery and travel.

“In India, our data coverage includes over 7 million kilometers of roads, 300 million buildings, and 35 million businesses and locations,” Weyand highlighted.

Google is also addressing local needs with AI-powered solutions like Address Descriptors, designed to display addresses in unique regional formats, and features like the Air Quality API, providing reliable air quality data.

The company recently introduced India-specific pricing for its Maps platform, with up to 70% reductions on most APIs and special discounts of up to 90% on select APIs through a collaboration with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

These changes have significantly reduced costs for developers, with many seeing their bills cut by over half, and smaller developers benefiting even more.

“This pricing update has strengthened Google Maps Platform’s role as a strategic partner, helping us scale operations while maintaining affordability,” said Praful Poddar, Chief Product Officer, Shiprocket.