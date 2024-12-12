Apple Intelligence now features Image Playground, Genmoji, ChatGPT support

Apple has rolled out iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS Sequoia 15.2, bringing a host of new Apple Intelligence features designed to enhance the user experience across iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices.

Among the highlights are Image Playground, a creative tool for generating unique visual content; Genmoji, for designing personalized emojis; and enhanced Writing Tools, which now integrate ChatGPT, enabling users to produce dynamic content more efficiently.

With Apple Intelligence, users of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro can now leverage advanced visual intelligence features through Camera Control to gain instant insights about their surroundings.

The integration of ChatGPT into Siri and Writing Tools further enhances productivity by offering seamless access to AI-driven assistance without switching between apps, making everyday tasks faster and easier.

Apple Intelligence has also expanded language support, introducing localized English versions for regions like Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, and the UK. Additional languages, including Chinese, French, German, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, and more, will be added progressively, with the first update expected in April.

Image Playground, a standout feature, empowers users to create imaginative visuals using customizable themes, costumes, accessories, and settings. Users can even design images resembling family members or friends using photos from their library. The tool offers distinct styles, such as Animation, which provides a modern 3D look, and Illustration, known for clean lines and bold colorblocking.

The release also introduces Genmoji, which redefines emoji creation, making conversations more playful and expressive.

The Notes app gets a major upgrade with the Image Wand, enabling users to create visuals within their notes using existing written or visual context. Writing Tools now allow users to customize text modifications with the new Describe Your Change feature, building on the existing Rewrite, Proofread, and Summarize options.

“These updates reflect Apple’s commitment to delivering innovative and personalized tools that empower users to express themselves and accomplish tasks more creatively,” the company stated.