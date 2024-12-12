DRDO gets India’s 1st green propulsion system

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has acquired the cutting-edge iBooster green propulsion system, marking a significant milestone in India's space technology advancements.

Developed by Mumbai-based deep-tech startup Manastu Space Technologies, the iBooster system is tailored for satellites weighing between 100–500 kg. It supports crucial satellite operations like orbit raising, station-keeping, and deorbiting.

The propulsion system features a proprietary hydrogen peroxide-based fuel, which outperforms traditional toxic fuels and expensive alternatives by offering superior safety, efficiency, and sustainability.

This achievement culminates four years of rigorous research and development, funded by DRDO's Technology Development Fund (TDF). It highlights the growing contributions of Indian startups to the nation’s defense and space sectors.

The innovative design includes:

A hydrogen peroxide-based eco-friendly fuel for enhanced safety and performance.

An optimized thruster for greater efficiency and precision.

A high-temperature catalyst for reliable ignition and durability in space environments.

“Manastu Space’s success underscores the transformative impact of Indian startups in deep-tech innovation, aligning with DRDO’s mission to strengthen India’s defense and satellite capabilities,” the DRDO stated.

Tushar Jadhav, Co-founder of Manastu Space, expressed pride in delivering the breakthrough technology to DRDO. “This milestone reflects our dedication to creating greener, safer, and efficient solutions for space exploration. It showcases the power of collaboration in advancing India’s aerospace industry,” he said.

Manastu Space is now preparing for a pioneering demonstration of the iBooster system aboard an upcoming PSLV mission by ISRO, aimed at showcasing its capabilities on a global platform. This mission underscores India’s leadership in sustainable space technologies.

Founded in 2017 by Tushar Jadhav and Ashtesh Kumar, Manastu Space Technologies specializes in sustainable propulsion systems and satellite technologies. The company focuses on addressing critical challenges in space safety and sustainability while positioning India as a global leader in aerospace innovation.