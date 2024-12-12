Gadgets of the week: Casio CPP 002, Flix UltraCharge P125, Freewrite traveler and iQOO 13

Casio CPP 002
This unique watch from Casio has a very specific purpose - To tell you time inside the hot and humid Sauna. Features include a 12 minute timer, analog quartz movement, 35.4mm resin case and 50m of water resistance. There’s also a spiral, twisty band that lets you put on and remove the watch with ease. Currently at a crowdfunding stage for the Japanese market. casio.com/jp
Flix UltraCharge P125
The P125 is a solid powerbank with 20000mAh capacity, 22.5W QC fast charging and features triple outputs (dual Type-A and Type-C) and dual inputs (Type-C and Micro USB). It also has a useful percentage indicator and advanced protection against overcharge and shirt circuiting. P125 is also PD and PPS compatible, letting you charge a variety of devices at optimised speeds. Most impressively the P125 is available in colour options and is probably the most affordable 20000mAh powerbank in the market. INR 990 amazon.in flixaccesories.com
Freewrite Traveler
Traveler is a portable drafting/typewriting device for those who wish to write without any distractions and reminisce the good old days. The Traveler also helps separate drafting and editing processes in such a way that when you wish to edit, your drafts wirelessly sync to the cloud for export into your software of choice. It’s also light (725g) and comes with an E Ink display that’s easy on the eyes. The keyboard is full-sized and ergonomic. Documents automatically get backed up and synced once connected to wifi and can even sync with Dropbox, Google drive, Onedrive and Evernote. INR 42,000 getfreewrite.com
iQOO 13
iQOO’s smartphones are exceptional in hardware and software, none better than their flagships. The new iQOO 13 is an incredibly priced, feature-filled and future-proof smartphone. It comes with a slew of new and high tech innovations led by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile platform. It also features the world’s first Q10 2K 144Hz Ultra Eye Care display as well as iQOO’s proprietary Supercomputing chip Q2. An incredible triple cam set up includes Sony’s 50 MP IMX921 for a premium AI-powered photography experience. You also get a 6000mah battery with 120W ultra-fast charging, IP 68/69 resistance as well as Funtouch OS 15 (based on Android 15) with 4 additional years of OS updates. Without doubt, iQOO 13 is possibly the best value flagship Android phone to buy currently in the market. INR 54,999 shop.iqoo.com
OOfos Oomy stride
Built in OOfoam technology, the new Oomy Stride comes in multiple colours. OOfoam tech absorbs 37% more impact than traditional footwear with a patented footbed design which reduces stress on knees, ankles and joints. Other perks include an upper with breathable 4-way stretch, pillowed heel cushions, antimicrobial footbed lining and deeper flex grooves for more traction and durability. INR 13,500 oofos.com
Portronics Beem 500
Beem 500 is a smart LED projector with 1080p Full HD native resolution and can scale to 8K UHD resolution where supported. It has a 6700 Lumens LED lamp for sharp images and vibrant colours at high levels of brightness. Pre-loaded apps include Hotstar, Netflix, Prime, YouTube etc while you can also stream directly from your smartphone and similar devices. Beem 500 projects upto 120” transforming any space into a home theatre. 16W speakers are built in for ample sound while Wifi and BT connectivity ensures connectivity. Other ports include USB, HDMI and RJ45 as well as AUX audio. INR 39,999 amazon.in flipkart.com
Edge by Titan UltraSlim
Edge by Titan’s UltraSlim is a unique, limited edition model with a single-hand disc movement floating effortlessly over the dial. The cutting edge movement of the timepiece is housed within an ultra-slim 3.3mm case chiseled out of Grade 5 Titanium. The movement - Edge Calibre T9081 measures at 1.15mm, while the watch has a wearable size of 40.5mm with a finely micro-blasted silver-white dial. A supple Italian calf leather strap adds another layer of avant-garde. INR 90,000 available at select retailers gphg.org