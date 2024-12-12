Gadgets of the week: Casio CPP 002, Flix UltraCharge P125, Freewrite traveler and iQOO 13

Freewrite Traveler

Traveler is a portable drafting/typewriting device for those who wish to write without any distractions and reminisce the good old days. The Traveler also helps separate drafting and editing processes in such a way that when you wish to edit, your drafts wirelessly sync to the cloud for export into your software of choice. It’s also light (725g) and comes with an E Ink display that’s easy on the eyes. The keyboard is full-sized and ergonomic. Documents automatically get backed up and synced once connected to wifi and can even sync with Dropbox, Google drive, Onedrive and Evernote. INR 42,000 getfreewrite.com