MSI begins local production in India with Modern 14 & Thin 15 laptops

MSI, a leading innovator in gaming, creator, and business laptops, has officially commenced local production in India with its first manufacturing facility in Chennai, one of the country's top technology hubs. Aligning with the “Make in India” initiative, MSI will produce Indian-made versions of two of its most popular laptop models: the MSI Modern 14 and MSI Thin 15. This marks a significant milestone in MSI’s 20-year journey in India, leveraging Chennai’s advanced infrastructure and skilled talent pool to deliver products that combine global innovation with local expertise.

India has emerged as one of MSI’s fastest-growing markets, prompting the company to strengthen its presence in the region. This strategic decision to begin local manufacturing reflects MSI's commitment to India's dynamic tech ecosystem and its confidence in the country’s manufacturing capabilities. As the demand for high-performance laptops continues to grow, MSI aims to meet this need by delivering world-class, locally made devices. To enhance customer accessibility, MSI is expanding its retail footprint with more Laptop Brand Stores, partnerships with Croma and Reliance Retail, and broader product availability nationwide.

MSI Modern Series

The MSI Modern Series is designed for users who prioritize a balance of style, performance, and practicality. With its lightweight and sleek design, it offers exceptional portability without compromising functionality. Packed with features like ample storage, dependable connectivity, and long-lasting battery life, the Modern Series is built to support fast-paced lifestyles. Whether managing daily tasks, working on creative projects, or enjoying entertainment, this series ensures seamless multitasking and performance, all wrapped in an elegant design.

Price: Starting at INR 52,990/-

MSI Thin Series

The MSI Thin Series caters to gamers, creators, and multitaskers seeking high performance in a slim, portable package. Its lightweight build, immersive visuals, and premium features make it ideal for productivity, gaming, and entertainment. With exceptional portability and power, the Thin Series offers great value for performance-driven users. MSI plans to enhance this series with more powerful configurations to meet diverse audience needs.

Price: Starting at INR 73,990/-

Both the Modern and Thin Series laptops are now available through MSI-authorized resellers, ensuring easy access for Indian customers looking for high-quality, locally manufactured devices.