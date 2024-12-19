Gadgets

Acerpure India expands portfolio with personal care products

These products provide salon-quality results with "Glam on the Go," offering fast, effective, and healthy hair care for all hair types.
Acerpure India, a division of the Acer Group, has expanded its product range into the personal care segment, following the successful launch of air purifiers, fans, televisions, and water purifiers within just six months of its India subsidiary’s establishment.

As part of this new venture, Acerpure has introduced two cutting-edge personal care products: the Acerpure Beauty Ionic Hair Dryer and Styler (DS744-10W) and the Acerpure Ionic Hair Dryer (HD364-10W). These products are designed to deliver salon-quality results with the convenience of "Glam on the Go," offering fast, effective, and healthy hair care solutions for all hair types.

The Acerpure Beauty Ionic Hair Dryer and Styler, weighing just 400g, features a 75°C Intelligent Temperature Control system that measures air temperature over 1,000 times per second to adjust heat and protect hair from overheating. It comes with seven attachments, including a Quick Dry Nozzle, Straightening Brush, Curly Brush, Wavy Brush, Air Volumizer, and Auto Wrap Curlers, allowing users to create various hairstyles in just three minutes. The device’s high-performance 110,000 RPM brushless motor, combined with 22 million anions, reduces frizz and ensures smooth, shiny results. A Smart Clean Function clears dust and debris, enhancing durability.

The Acerpure Ionic Hair Dryer is designed for ultra-fast drying while preserving natural moisture. It includes a Pro Dry Nozzle and Anion Technology to minimize frizz and enhance shine. With modes like Child Dry, Scalp Dry, Style Dry, and Quick Dry, it caters to diverse hair care needs. The foldable design makes it ideal for travelers.

Available now at discounted prices on Acerpure's online store and Flipkart, the Hair Styler is priced at Rs. 11,990 (originally Rs. 24,990) and the Hair Dryer at Rs. 2,490 (originally Rs. 10,990).

