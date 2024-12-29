Gadgets of the week: Garmin Fenix 8 Series, OsteoBoost, Polar 360 and XREAL One

Garmin Fenix 8 Series
Garmin’s Fenix 8 Series offers cutting-edge features to enhance performance, training and tracking. Key features include AMOLED displays and solar-charging ones with battery life ranging from 29 days to 48 days. Metrics measured include endurance scores, VO2 max, hill scores and training status. The designs are rugged with Military-grade durability, whereas the materials used include titanium bezels and sapphire lenses. Fenix 8 series also offers top notch navigation, dive capabilities, a Messenger app, built in speaker and Mic as well as LED flashlight. INR 86,990 garmin-india.com
OsteoBoost
Osteoboost is an incredibly useful treatment device used specifically for a condition called Osteopenia (low bone density). The FDA-cleared device provides targeted mechanical stimulation which is clinically-proven to significantly reduce the loss of vertebral bone density and bone strength. Osteoboost aims to help reduce the incidence of fractures through proactive therapy during the Osteopenia stage itself. Do check with your Physician/Doctor for further details. INR 85,000 osteoblast.com
Polar 360
Polar 360 is a compact, flexible wearable device that puts Polar’s technology in your wrist. The 360 is more of a scalable wellness solution than a mere smartwatch and helps increase an individual’s wellbeing’s via tailored solutions(B2B). Polar 360 is fully customisable to measure metrics and solutions. Polar 360 can measure data from activity, sleep and heart rate as well as skin temperature to provide analysis and solutions whether you’re an individual or part of a larger corporate group. Go to polar.com to see how you can integrate the 360 into your life.
XREAL One
The one from XREAL is an AR glass equipped with a self-developed Spatial computing chip. These AR glasses allow you to incorporate your own spectacle prescription (if any) and are way more comfortable to wear than current AR specs in th e market. Features include a Spatial screen upto 147” with 50° FOV, 5000 nits of brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, XREAL sound tuned by Bose and XREAL’s own X1 Chip. INR 42,450 shop.xreal.com
ASICS TMM 2025 Gel-Kayano 31 LE
These incredible new Limited edition Asics’ running shoes specially created for the Tata Mumbai Marathon (20th edition) have a unique design inspired by “The Queen’s Necklace” of Mumbai i.e Marine Drive lit up at night. This shining jewel merges with Mumbai’s iconic urban skyline providing a defining image depicting life in Mumbai. I’ve been using these for almost a week now and they look incredible in the “Illuminate Mint/Summer dune” colour variant only available in this series. As far as comfort, these Kayano 31s are the best in my opinion when it comes to stability and balance while running for longer distances. Proprietary Asics tech such as an updated ASICSGRIP material on the outsole, an engineered mesh upper, lightweight and energetic cushioning (FF BLAST PLUS Eco and PureGEL) and the 4D Guidance system help provide adaptive stability, comfort and cushioning along with excellent grip whenever I run. I’ve tried many sneakers over the last decade and none suit my running style and gait as well as the Kayano series, these new Limited Edition Kayano 31s in addition make me look and feel super cool as well! Do try a pair on at the ASICS retail stores! asics.co.in INR 16,999.
Poco M7 Pro 5G
Poco’s new M7 Pro 5G is a fantastic device at its price point in its segment and offers incredible value for users. I’ve used it extensively over the last three weeks and find it to be a worthy smartphone. First off, the M7 Pro 5G has a bright and clear AMOLED display (6.67” screen) with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 2100 nits peak brightness - translating to vivid visuals and stunning clarity. You also get a brilliant camera (Sony’s 50 MP LYT-600 with OIS and f/1.5 aperture delivering great photos in most lighting conditions). Other features include Dolby Atmos dual stereo speakers for good sound and Mediatek’s dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset for peak performance. The phone also has a 5110mAh battery (45W charging speeds) which easily lasts me the entire day and safe Corning Gorilla Glass for robust protection during falls and nicks. M7 Pro 5G also comes with comprehensive 5G support so calls were clear for me and data speeds excellent. In conclusion Poco’s M7 Pro 5G is a real “standout” in the budget phone segment with it’s good looks, cameras and performance at an affordable price. INR 14,999 flipkart.com
Sonos Era 300
Let me put it this way, the Sonos Era 300 is the easily the best speaker I’ve heard all year and this includes content not limited to music but also OTT, audiobooks and even binaural beats. The Era 300 does take about 10-15 mins to connect to wifi and BT and your smartphone/devices, but once it does its all joy going forward. Era 300 supports spatial audio (Dolby Atmos) thanks to six optimally positioned speakers providing an immersive, real feel to sound which is rare to experience from a singular unit. Once connected I was easily able to stream from my Spotify, Apple Music, I also tried out Netflix and Prime video via my paired iPad and played a few mobile games on my Android phone. The sound from the Sonos Era 300 is subliminal, nuanced and lively. For the first time ever I was able hear instruments/background vocals in many of my favourite tracks which lesser speakers and headphones had missed out. I feel once you listen to spatial audio tracks in this device you can’t go anywhere else. Rennie Addabbo, Sonos' APAC General Manager says “We work hand in hand with award-winning artists and engineers to fine-tune our products, so listeners can enjoy sound that’s true to the artists’ intent, whilst our Trueplay™ technology optimises sound for the unique acoustics of your space”. Listening to Zakir Hussain’s “Ektaal” in my room, I couldn’t agree more! INR 50,999 Sonos.com