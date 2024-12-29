Gadgets of the week: Garmin Fenix 8 Series, OsteoBoost, Polar 360 and XREAL One

Sonos Era 300

Let me put it this way, the Sonos Era 300 is the easily the best speaker I’ve heard all year and this includes content not limited to music but also OTT, audiobooks and even binaural beats. The Era 300 does take about 10-15 mins to connect to wifi and BT and your smartphone/devices, but once it does its all joy going forward. Era 300 supports spatial audio (Dolby Atmos) thanks to six optimally positioned speakers providing an immersive, real feel to sound which is rare to experience from a singular unit. Once connected I was easily able to stream from my Spotify, Apple Music, I also tried out Netflix and Prime video via my paired iPad and played a few mobile games on my Android phone. The sound from the Sonos Era 300 is subliminal, nuanced and lively. For the first time ever I was able hear instruments/background vocals in many of my favourite tracks which lesser speakers and headphones had missed out. I feel once you listen to spatial audio tracks in this device you can’t go anywhere else. Rennie Addabbo, Sonos' APAC General Manager says “We work hand in hand with award-winning artists and engineers to fine-tune our products, so listeners can enjoy sound that’s true to the artists’ intent, whilst our Trueplay™ technology optimises sound for the unique acoustics of your space”. Listening to Zakir Hussain’s “Ektaal” in my room, I couldn’t agree more! INR 50,999 Sonos.com