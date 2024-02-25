This is how the world reacts to Musk's robot Optimus

Last month, Musk shared a video of Optimus folding a shirt, followed by a disclaimer: "Important note: Optimus cannot yet do this autonomously, but will certainly be able to do this fully autonomously and in an arbitrary environment (won't require a fixed table with box that has only one shirt)." As per the company, the robot is using the same artificial intelligence (AI) software and sensors present in Tesla's advanced driver assistance system called 'Autopilot'.