GOVO launches Gobuds Sport's earbuds

GOVO has launched the GoBuds Sport, true wireless earbuds catering to fitness enthusiasts and gamers. The secure hook design ensures comfort and stability during intense workouts, while the massive 52-hour battery life with Type-C charging keeps your music going. Worried about sweat and rain? The IPX5 water resistance lets you focus on your fitness goals.

Gamers can also rejoice as the GoBuds Sport boast a Gaming Mode with ultra-low latency (under 80ms) for smooth, responsive audio during gameplay. Users can immerse themselves in rich sound with dynamic 12mm drivers delivering deep bass and good audio clarity, all backed by Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity offering a range of up to 30 feet.

The GoBuds Sport doesn't stop there. It features fast charging to quickly top up your earbuds and Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) for crystal clear calls, making them a compelling choice for both fitness and gaming enthusiasts.

Price: Rs.1,299/-

Available online.