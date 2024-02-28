Noise launches NoiseFit Twist Go with Glossy Metallic Design

Noise, today launched a new sleek round dial smartwatch, NoiseFit Twist Go, with glossy metallic design for the ones looking to create a classier look. The smartwatch boasts a distinctive sleek design with a round dial, setting a new standard for smartwatch aesthetics. Designed to complement all wrist types, it delivers both style and functionality.

Creating an experience-led ecosystem of NoiseFit App, the NoiseFit Twist Go places paramount importance on data security, health metric monitoring and tailored insights. The NoiseFit App is a gateway to a transformative experience, emphasising macro benefits by seamlessly integrating health metrics tracking, personalised insights, and community engagement, ultimately enriching users' overall well-being and fostering a sense of connected empowerment. The NoiseFit Twist Go further integrates intelligence by offering h voice assistant support. Users can effortlessly engage with Siri and Google Voice Assistant enabling swift access to information and commands, thus enhancing the hands-free experience.

Enabling users to track vital health metrics like heart rate, SpO2, sleep patterns, and Female Cycle tracking with Noise Health Suite™, NoiseFit Twist Go caters to both productivity and health monitoring. Whether navigating through a busy workday, embarking on outdoor adventures, or engaging in fitness activities, users can rely on the long-lasting battery life of up to 7 days on a single charge along with integrated Productivity Suite™ offering access to daily reminders and weather forecasts. Additionally, the integrated Productivity Suite™ offers. With IP67 water and dust resistance, the smartwatch is built to withstand various environments. Seamlessly pairing with the smartphone, it provides a comprehensive set of features for holistic wellness tracking. The Noise Buzz feature enables users to make calls directly from the watch dial-pad, capable of storing up to 8 contact details for quick and easy access. It will be available in eight colour variants with Metallic, Silicon and Mesh strap options - Jet Black, Silver Grey, Rose Pink, Elite Black, Elite Silver, Gold Link, Black Link and Silver Link.

Price: Rs 1,199/-

Available online.