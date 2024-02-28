Xiaomi debuts Xiaomi 14 Series internationally with next-generation Leica optics, powered by Xiaomi HyperOS

Xiaomi 14 features a comprehensive triple-camera configuration, providing a well-rounded photography experience, covering an extensive focal range from 14mm to 75mm. Xiaomi 14 has been engineered with Leica Summilux optical lenses with an upgraded ƒ/1.6 aperture on the main camera, combined with the Light Fusion 900 image sensor and boasting up to 13.5 EV of dynamic range. Moreover, the resolution of the Leica 14mm ultra-wide camera has been upgraded to 50MP while also offering the highly acclaimed Leica 75mm floating telephoto lens, with a minimum focus distance of just 10cm.

In terms of display, Xiaomi 14 features a striking 6.36" CrystalRes AMOLED 1.5K (2670 x 1200) screen. The screen pixel density has been enhanced to 460ppi, delivering more details than ever. With an outstanding peak brightness of 3000 nits, colors are vibrant, and visuals remain clear even under direct sunlight. Additionally, its variable refresh rate, ranging from 1 to 120Hz, guarantees smooth and seamless viewing experience across various activities, including browsing, reading, and gaming.

Uncompromising hardware unlocking full performance potential

Xiaomi 14 Series integrates state-of-the-art processors, significant enhancements in cooling technology, and extended battery longevity, culminating in a seamlessly optimized smartphone experience for users.

Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra are both powered by the leading Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, boasting an impressive 32% CPU performance boost and 34% power consumption decrease, along with a remarkable 34% GPU performance boost and 38% power consumption decrease, compared to the previous generation. Xiaomi 14 Series is equipped with Qualcomm FastConnect 7800, which brings Wi-Fi 72 with an impressive 320MHz capacity. Xiaomi 14 Ultra goes a step above with High Band Simultaneous (HBS) Multi-Link, ensuring the widest channel and lowest latency available, revolutionizing high-speed multi-device connectivity.

Complimented by the Xiaomi IceLoop cooling system, both devices offer an unparalleled level of smoothness under demanding scenarios such as video recording, computational photography, real-time AI, and intensive gaming. Xiaomi 14 Ultra goes a step above with the new Xiaomi Dual-Channel IceLoop system, which introduces a dedicated second thermal channel exclusively for the camera module for smoother photography and videography.

In terms of battery and charging, Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra are both equipped with the Xiaomi Surge battery management system, guaranteeing extended performance throughout the day. Xiaomi 14 is powered by a 4610mAh battery supported by 90W HyperCharge and 50W wireless HyperCharge. Xiaomi 14 Ultra is powered by a larger 5000mAh battery with 90W HyperCharge along with the latest 80W wireless HyperCharge technology.

Delving into the future of smart ecosystem with Xiaomi HyperOS

Xiaomi 14 Series comes equipped with the cutting-edge Xiaomi HyperOS operating system, a culmination of seven years of dedicated development by Xiaomi. This human-centric system is designed for the "Human X Car X Home" smart ecosystem, focusing on four major goals: Comprehensive Refactoring, Cross-Device Intelligent Connectivity, Proactive Intelligence, and End-to-End Security. With Xiaomi HyperOS, Xiaomi 14 Series users may experience elevated system fluidity with advanced file and memory management capabilities, a revamped UI enriched by the graphics subsystem, seamless connectivity between devices, and comprehensive security and privacy features to ensure a safe, connected experience.

New integration with Google Photos will allow users to securely back up their photos and videos to Google Photos within the Xiaomi Gallery. Users will also be able to seamlessly view, edit, and share content backed up in Google Photos right from their Xiaomi Gallery. This functionality will be available on Xiaomi devices globally in Spring 2024.

Xiaomi 14 Series fully embraces cutting-edge AI technology enabled by Xiaomi HyperOS to bring users a smarter life. Large AI models are integrated into various system applications, providing more streamlined and intelligent features. AI Subtitles enable real-time transcription of spoken content during video conferences. AI Album Search employs natural language processing, allowing users to locate specific images within their photo collections by describing what they are looking for. AI Portraits utilizes advanced algorithms to create novel portrait compositions derived from pre-existing images. Additionally, AI Expansion facilitates realistic extensions of existing image content, providing new creative possibilities.

Proactive Intelligence is achieved through Xiaomi HyperMind, enabling devices to proactively understand user needs and act accordingly. Xiaomi HyperMind utilizes the four perceptual capabilities of devices - environment, vision, sound, and behavior, to learn user preferences and automatically adapt devices to their needs. For instance, if a user habitually turns on the living room light upon unlocking their smart door lock, Xiaomi HyperMind will automatically illuminate the room after learning this pattern, after gaining user consent.

At the end of October last year, Xiaomi announced a comprehensive upgrade of its group strategy, transitioning from "Smartphone x AIoT" to "Human x Car x Home" smart ecosystem, with automobiles becoming a new and crucial component of Xiaomi's strategic focus. With the global launch of Xiaomi 14 Series, new IoT devices, and the reveal of Xiaomi SU7, all driven and connected by Xiaomi HyperOS, Xiaomi further establishes its leading role in technological innovation. The advancements in this portfolio underscores Xiaomi's unwavering commitment to innovation and exceptional user experience.