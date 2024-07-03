Samsung launches new AI-powered laptop in India

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Book4 Ultra, a new laptop in India featuring advanced AI technology for optimal performance. Available in memory variants of 32GB and 16GB, it starts at Rs 233,990 on Samsung.com and select offline stores.

The laptop sports a 16-inch display in Moonstone Gray and is powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra 9/7 processor, complemented by enhanced security through a Samsung Knox chip.

Equipped with a dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics card, it includes a touchscreen interface and Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. Samsung highlights its slim design, efficient battery life, and comprehensive port selection.

The display offers 3K super-resolution and a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate for seamless video and graphics. Additionally, the Galaxy Book4 Ultra supports using a smartphone as a camera for improved video calls and content creation, featuring HDMI 2.1 ports and Thunderbolt 4 for rapid file transfers.