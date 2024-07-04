MSI Claw and MSI Crosshair 16 HX Monster Hunter Edition make their debut in India
MSI is thrilled to announce the availability of the MSI Claw gaming handheld in India. Designed through anthropometry, the MSI Claw is the first handheld powered by an Intel Core Ultra processor. ThiS device now comes with a game-changing performance boost attributed to the new BIOS
The MSI Claw's availability in the Indian market is further enhanced by an impressive 150% increase in gaming performance, achieved through the E1T41IMS.109 BIOS & 31.0.101.5522 GPU driver updates. This extensive boost enables the MSI Claw to smoothly run the top 100 popular games on Steam, providing an unparalleled gaming experience.
Key Features of the MSI Claw:
The MSI Claw stands out as the first handheld powered by the Intel Core Ultra processor, delivering a remarkable up to 150% performance boost with its new BIOS and GPU drivers. Gamers can experience the vibrant 7" FHD 120Hz touch display, boasting 100% sRGB color gamut for stunning visuals. The device's ergonomic design incorporates Hall Effect Sensors, ensuring precise control during intense gaming sessions.
To maintain optimal performance, the Claw features Cooler Boost HyperFlow technology, effectively managing thermal output. With a robust 53WHr battery and 65W fast charging capability, players can enjoy extended gaming sessions without frequent interruptions. Additionally, the exclusive MSI Center M software allows for extensive customization, tailoring the gaming experience to individual preferences.
Within MSI Claw’s minimalist utilitarian approach, it integrates the MSI dragon spirit through the Claw concept, maintaining the consistent unique identity of the MSI brand. Ergonomically tailored to fit the natural contours of your grip, it ensures comfort, intuitiveness, and precise control for any hand size, with well-balanced internal weighting for easy lifting. Moreover, the analog sticks and ABXY buttons are surrounded by RGB light rings, enhancing the atmosphere, while the Hall Effect Sensors in both analog sticks and LT/RT triggers expand the lifespan by avoiding physical contact for activation.
Additionally, the MSI Crosshair 16 HX Monster Hunter Edition is also being made available in India offering enthusiasts an enhanced gaming experience with its unique features and powerful specifications.
Conceptualized In partnership with the esteemed game developer CAPCOM, MSI has also made its limited edition MSI Crosshair 16 HX Monster Hunter™ Edition available for the Indian gaming enthusiasts, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Monster Hunter game series and MSI laptops. Featuring an engraving of Rathalos, the King of the Skies, on the cover and a unique dragon totem on the touchpad, this visually striking laptop also boasts a 24-zone RGB keyboard to satisfy gamers' aesthetic cravings. Equipped with the latest Intel® Core™ Processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU, it harnesses the full potential of Nvidia’s ray-tracing technology to deliver an incredibly realistic gaming world. Combining CAPCOM's iconic gaming elements with MSI’s superior craftsmanship, the Crosshair 16 HX Monster Hunter Edition promises an unparalleled gaming experience.
The MSI Claw is available online and offline stores at a starting price off INR 68,990/- and the MSI Crosshair 16 HX Monster Hunter™ Edition is also being made available in India at a starting price of INR 1,67,990/-.