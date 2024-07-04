MSI Claw and MSI Crosshair 16 HX Monster Hunter Edition make their debut in India

Key Features of the MSI Claw:

The MSI Claw stands out as the first handheld powered by the Intel Core Ultra processor, delivering a remarkable up to 150% performance boost with its new BIOS and GPU drivers. Gamers can experience the vibrant 7" FHD 120Hz touch display, boasting 100% sRGB color gamut for stunning visuals. The device's ergonomic design incorporates Hall Effect Sensors, ensuring precise control during intense gaming sessions.

To maintain optimal performance, the Claw features Cooler Boost HyperFlow technology, effectively managing thermal output. With a robust 53WHr battery and 65W fast charging capability, players can enjoy extended gaming sessions without frequent interruptions. Additionally, the exclusive MSI Center M software allows for extensive customization, tailoring the gaming experience to individual preferences.

Within MSI Claw’s minimalist utilitarian approach, it integrates the MSI dragon spirit through the Claw concept, maintaining the consistent unique identity of the MSI brand. Ergonomically tailored to fit the natural contours of your grip, it ensures comfort, intuitiveness, and precise control for any hand size, with well-balanced internal weighting for easy lifting. Moreover, the analog sticks and ABXY buttons are surrounded by RGB light rings, enhancing the atmosphere, while the Hall Effect Sensors in both analog sticks and LT/RT triggers expand the lifespan by avoiding physical contact for activation.