After Eiffel Tower, UPI goes live at another location before the Paris Olympics

Following the successful implementation of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) for online ticket booking at the Eiffel Tower, NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), the international subsidiary of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), announced on Friday that UPI is now operational at Galeries Lafayette's flagship store in Haussmann, ahead of the Paris Olympics.

This collaboration with Lyra, a leading French provider of secure e-commerce and proximity payments, marks a significant milestone. Starting July 26, during the Paris Olympics, which is anticipated to attract a substantial number of Indian visitors, UPI's acceptance at Galeries Lafayette is expected to facilitate its broader adoption in France, supporting its role as an international digital payment method.

Jawed Ashraf, Ambassador of India to France and Monaco, emphasized that this initiative will contribute to establishing UPI as a preferred payment option for Indian tourists in France.

According to NPCI, this collaboration will greatly benefit the numerous Indian tourists who visit Paris annually, allowing them to utilize UPI at Galeries Lafayette's flagship store.

Christophe Mariette, Chairman of Lyra India, expressed satisfaction in enabling the first-ever in-store acceptance of UPI in Europe at the iconic Galeries Lafayette Haussmann in Paris.

NPCI aims for this partnership to expand UPI's footprint in France and Europe, fostering its growth and adoption as a reliable payment solution.