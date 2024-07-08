Indian cyber agency finds multiple bugs in Microsoft Edge, alerts users

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), part of the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, has issued a warning regarding several vulnerabilities in Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based), potentially enabling attackers to compromise affected systems.

The vulnerabilities affect Microsoft Edge Stable versions prior to 126.0.2592.81. CERT-In stated, "Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) which could allow an attacker to compromise the targeted system."

These vulnerabilities, identified as "Use-after-free in Dawn and Swiftshader," could be exploited if a user visits a maliciously crafted webpage. According to CERT-In, successful exploitation of these flaws could permit attackers to execute arbitrary code and gain control over the compromised system.

To mitigate these risks, CERT-In strongly recommended that users promptly apply the security updates provided by Microsoft.