India sets eyes on competing in esports games at Olympics soon

Industry analysts have underscored the burgeoning trajectory of esports in India, highlighting its swift ascension into mainstream culture driven by escalating viewership, robust investments, burgeoning player engagement, and a notable presence in prestigious global competitions. Their prognostications, delivered on Monday, pointed to ambitious aspirations for esports to secure a coveted spot in the Olympic Esports Games, buoyed by steadfast government support and advocacy from none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.

Despite India's reputation as a predominantly mobile-centric gaming market, recent trends have also illuminated a surge of interest in PC gaming, particularly evident in its prominent role in major esports tournaments.

The evolving landscape of esports in India underscores a dynamic intersection of technological advancement, societal acceptance, and strategic governmental backing, laying a robust foundation for its ongoing expansion and global recognition. As the industry continues to mature, stakeholders anticipate even greater milestones ahead, including potential inclusion in future global sporting events such as the Olympic Esports Games, reflecting its growing influence and cultural significance