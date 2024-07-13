Musk's X developing 'dislike' button for downvoting replies

Elon Musk's company X is reportedly working on a downvoting feature aimed at improving reply rankings, though no official announcement has been made yet.

Recent reports from TechCrunch suggest that instead of a traditional downvote icon akin to Reddit's system, the feature might resemble a 'dislike' button. References found in X's iOS app indicate a button resembling a broken heart icon, positioned next to the platform's usual heart-shaped 'like' button, alongside direct mentions of a 'downvote' feature.

This feature was initially tested by the company in 2021, prior to Musk's acquisition. Recently, reverse engineer Aaron Perris uncovered further evidence within X's iOS app, including image files depicting the potential broken heart design and additional direct references to the feature.

Originally, X had experimented with both upvoting and downvoting buttons for all posts, but the latest tests seem focused solely on enabling downvotes for replies.

In June, Musk confirmed plans for a new feature that will default to hiding all likes for X users.