New space suit to help astronauts recycle urine into water during spacewalks

Researchers in the US have developed an innovative full-body space suit designed for astronauts during spacewalks, featuring a system that recycles urine into water.

Traditionally, NASA spacesuits since the late 1970s have used a maximum absorbency garment (MAG) as a waste management system, akin to a multi-layered adult diaper made of superabsorbent polymer. However, this approach has been associated with discomfort, leakage issues and health concerns such as urinary tract infections and gastrointestinal distress for astronauts.

The new prototype space suit, created by Cornell University researchers, introduces a vacuum-based external catheter coupled with a combined forward-reverse osmosis unit. According to Sofia Etlin, a research staff member at Weill Cornell Medicine, this system ensures a continuous supply of drinkable water while incorporating multiple safety measures to safeguard astronaut health.

Research published in the journal Frontiers in Space Technology highlights that the suit can collect and purify 500ml of urine in just five minutes. It includes a urine collection device with an undergarment made from flexible fabric layers and a moulded silicone collection cup tailored for different anatomies.

Weighing a compact 8 kilograms, the system integrates control pumps, sensors, and a liquid-crystal display screen, powered by a 20.5V battery with a capacity of 40 amp-hours.

The team plans to subject the new design to simulated conditions and eventually real spacewalk tests, with the goal of supporting astronauts during upcoming Moon and Mars missions scheduled for 2025 and 2026.