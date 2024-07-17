OnePlus unveils first 5G metal unibody smartphone & more

OnePlus introduced four new products at an event, including the Nord 4, described as the only 5G metal unibody smartphone available. The lineup also includes the OnePlus Pad 2, Watch 2R, and Nord Buds 3 Pro, aimed at enhancing various aspects of users' digital lives, according to a statement.

Kinder Liu, OnePlus President and COO, expressed excitement about reintroducing metal smartphones and democratizing advanced earbud technologies like adaptive noise cancellation. The OnePlus Nord 4 features flagship-grade hardware such as the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor and up to 256GB of storage. It boasts a 50MP Sony main camera sensor and includes a sizable 5,500mAh battery, the largest ever in a OnePlus Nord device. The device supports 100W SUPERVOOC technology, enabling a full charge from 1 to 100 percent in just 28 minutes, with five hours of Netflix viewing after just a five-minute charge.

Available in Obsidian Midnight, Mercurial Silver, and Oasis Green colors, the OnePlus Pad 2 is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 platform and a large 12.1-inch 3K display, complemented by six stereo speakers. It features a substantial 9,510mAh battery offering up to 43 days of standby time and supports 67W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge, fully charging in 81 minutes. The pad sports a slim 6.49mm profile and a lightweight 584g Nimbus Gray all-metal unibody.

The OnePlus Watch 2R runs on Wear OS by Google (Wear OS 4) and boasts up to 100-hour battery life, available in Forest Green and Gunmetal Gray colors.

Highlighting flagship-level hybrid adaptive ANC, the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro delivers exceptional noise cancellation across a wide frequency range, ensuring a serene auditory experience in any environment.