Public beta for iOS 18, other Apple software updates now live

Apple has launched its latest iOS 18 and other software updates to the public beta phase, featuring a range of new functionalities. These include customizable options, enhanced text effects, app locking and hiding capabilities, improved Mail inbox management, and the introduction of iMessages via satellite. Additionally, there's a revamped Photos app and more innovations.

iOS 18 is now available for download on iPhone models from 11 to 15 series, as well as iPhone XS, XS Max, XR, and iPhone SE (second generation and newer). The update brings a sleek new Dark mode for app icons and widgets.

According to Apple, the update also includes new writing tools and language capabilities that assist with writing, summarizing longer texts, and prioritizing notifications.

Beta users can create images and 'Genmoji' for conversations, and generate personalized memory movies from favorite moments.

The full release of iOS 18 is scheduled for this fall and will be offered as a free update. Certain features may not be accessible in all regions, and Apple Intelligence will debut in beta form this autumn, initially available on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apple Intelligence aims to provide contextually relevant insights.

During the 'WWDC 2024' event last month, Apple introduced these new features and encouraged participants in its Beta Software Program to contribute feedback to enhance future releases across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, watchOS, and HomePod software.