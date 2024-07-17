realme expanded its product strategy with Watch S2 to create AI-enabled ecosystem

The landscape of wearable technology is undergoing a profound transformation, largely driven by the integration of artificial intelligence (AI). Initially popular for basic functions like fitness tracking and notifications, wearables saw a decline in consumer interest as these features became commonplace. This shift sparked a demand for more advanced capabilities, leading AI to emerge as a game-changer in the industry.

Across various sectors, AI has transitioned from a futuristic concept to a crucial asset for tech companies striving to stay competitive. In the wearable market specifically, AI is projected to drive substantial growth, with estimates suggesting it could reach $62.7 billion by 2024. This growth is fueled by rising consumer interest in health, fitness, and personalized technology solutions.

However, while the term "AI" is widely used, many current wearables only incorporate basic algorithms rather than true artificial intelligence. To truly evolve, AI in wearables needs to move beyond mere data collection and analysis to offer personalized insights, predictive capabilities, and seamless integration into daily life. Brands that can successfully implement genuinely AI-driven solutions stand to gain a significant advantage in this evolving market.

realme, renowned for disrupting the tech industry with its smartphones and AIoT products, is poised to make a significant impact with its upcoming realme Watch S2. Building on its success in integrating AI into smartphones, realme is expanding its AI ecosystem into the AIoT segment, starting with the Watch S2. This smartwatch aims to democratize AI by offering advanced capabilities that enhance user interaction and connectivity.

The realme Watch S2 features a powerful Super AI Engine that enables intuitive interactions, allowing users to communicate directly with the watch via voice commands or through the realme Link app for text-based queries. This approach sets the Watch S2 apart as more than just a smartwatch; it becomes a smart personal assistant, redefining wearable technology with its AI-driven features.

The realme Watch S2 is scheduled for launch on July 30th.