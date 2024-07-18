Acerpure unveils its new TV series

Acerpure, an Acer group entity with 48 years of innovation, leadership, and excellence in the global IT hardware market, has unveiled its latest flagship product, the Acerpure Aspire & Swift TV series. Available in 32, 43, 55, and 65 inches, these TVs feature state-of-the-art technology for an immersive viewing experience. The Acerpure TVs offer Pure vision with an astonishing 1.07 billion colors, bringing every scene to life with pure clarity and vibrancy. Equipped with Pure Dolby audio, a bezel-less design, multiple connectivity options, and a powerful processor, these models offer pure style with advanced technology for an unparalleled viewing experience. With up to Ultra High Definition (UHD) resolution of 3840 x 2160, they ensure crystal-clear picture quality that brings every detail to life.

Powered by the Google TV operating system, these TVs offer seamless integration with a wide range of apps and services, providing pure entertainment options. With a 178-degree viewing angle, viewers can enjoy consistent picture quality from wider angles, making these TVs a perfect fit for family movie nights and social gatherings. The Variable Refresh Rate feature ensures smooth motion handling, enhancing the viewing experience for fast-paced action scenes and sports.

Acerpure TV series is designed for those seeking high-quality features in a more compact form that meets global standards. Pure Audio is a key focus in the Acerpure Swift series, which comes equipped with immersive Dolby ATMOS technology. This audio system creates a multi-dimensional sound experience that elevates every scene, making viewers feel like they are right in the middle of the action. Connectivity options are abundant, with three HDMI 2.0 ports, USB 2.0, Bluetooth V5.0, and dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4G + 5G), ethernet port allowing users to easily connect a variety of devices and enjoy their favorite content thus making it a television of pure trust and entertainment. Aligned with the Make in India initiative, the Acerpure TV series epitomizes pure trust and entertainment, combining innovative technology with the pride of Indian manufacturing.

With over 18000 pin codes being serviced Acerpure is committed to providing world-class customer service and reliability, ensuring hassle-free experience. The combination of Pure Vision, Pure Audio, Pure Style, Pure Trust, and Pure Entertainment makes the Acerpure Aspire and Swift TV series an outstanding choice for consumers seeking a superior home entertainment solution.

Price: INR 11,490.

Available online and in stores,