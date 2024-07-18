Meta rolls out ‘verified subscription’ plans for businesses in India

Meta introduced verified subscription plans for businesses on Facebook and Instagram in India on Wednesday. The Meta Verified service provides businesses with a verified badge, enhanced account support, impersonation protection, and additional features to facilitate discovery and connections.

According to Meta, the subscription plans start at Rs 639 per month for a single app and go up to an introductory discounted rate of Rs 21,000 per month for two apps. There are now four subscription plans available in India, offering businesses flexibility to choose the plan that best fits their needs.

These subscription plans can be purchased via iOS or Android platforms and are applicable for businesses on Facebook, Instagram, or WhatsApp. Businesses have the option to subscribe individually for Facebook, Instagram, or WhatsApp, or they can opt for a bundled purchase covering Facebook and Instagram together.

Meta initially started testing the Meta Verified service last year to understand how best to support businesses on its platforms. Earlier this year, Meta expanded this initial test from one subscription plan to four, and recently, they launched Meta Verified for businesses on WhatsApp as well.

The enhanced Meta Verified offering on Facebook and Instagram includes the verified badge, improved account support, protection against impersonation, and additional features aimed at enhancing discoverability and fostering connections for businesses.