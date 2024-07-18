Samsung acquires British knowledge graph tech startup for AI

Samsung announced on Thursday that it has acquired Oxford Semantic Technologies, a British startup specializing in artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge graph technology. The acquisition is aimed at bolstering Samsung's capabilities in in-device AI.

Founded in 2017 by Oxford University professors Ian Horrocks, Boris Motik, and Bernardo Cuenca Grau, Oxford Semantic Technologies focuses on advanced knowledge representation and semantic reasoning technology. Knowledge graph technology, which organizes information in a web of interconnected ideas akin to human memory, plays a crucial role in developing sophisticated and personalized AI solutions. It integrates and connects personal data to understand habits and usage patterns.

Oxford Semantic Technologies has successfully commercialized its knowledge graph technology, optimizing data processing and enabling advanced reasoning both in cloud environments and on devices. Its AI engine, RDFox, collaborates with various organizations in Europe and North America across sectors like finance, manufacturing, and e-commerce.

Samsung highlighted that integrating Oxford Semantic Technologies' expertise will significantly enhance its on-device AI capabilities, particularly benefiting the latest Galaxy S24 smartphone series. The goal is to provide a more personalized user experience while ensuring data security on the device. The technology is expected to extend across Samsung Electronics' broad product range, including mobile devices, TVs, and home appliances.

Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed by Samsung.