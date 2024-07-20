China launches new Earth observation satellite

China successfully launched the Gaofen-11 05 Earth observation satellite from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in Shanxi Province. The launch took place at 11:03 a.m. Beijing Time on Friday, utilizing a Long March-4B carrier rocket. According to Xinhua news agency, the satellite achieved its designated orbit as planned.

The Gaofen-11 05 satellite is equipped for a range of applications including land surveys, urban planning, road network design, and agricultural yield estimation. Additionally, it will support tasks such as land ownership confirmation, disaster management, and mitigation efforts. China Global Television Network (CGTN) highlighted the satellite's role in aiding the Belt and Road Initiative and bolstering national defense modernization.

This launch represents the 528th mission for the Long March carrier rocket series and underscores China's ongoing commitment to its High-resolution Earth Observation System (CHEOS) programme through the deployment of advanced Earth imaging satellites like Gaofen-11 05.