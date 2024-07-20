Microsoft outage: CrowdStrike explains what exactly went wrong

Millions of Windows computers worldwide were severely disrupted as a result of a security update mishap attributed to CrowdStrike, a leading cyber-security platform. The incident, which occurred during a routine sensor configuration update aimed at bolstering defenses against emerging cyber threats, inadvertently triggered a critical logic error. This error caused affected systems, particularly those running Falcon sensor versions 7.11 and above, to crash and display a blue screen (BSOD). CrowdStrike swiftly identified and remedied the issue, clarifying that it was not a result of a cyberattack but rather a technical oversight.

CrowdStrike promptly resolved the configuration error by rolling back the problematic update and ensuring that unaffected systems continued to operate without disruption. The company reassured users that ongoing protection mechanisms were in place and unaffected systems would remain secure. They emphasized their commitment to conducting a comprehensive root cause analysis to understand how the logic flaw occurred, aiming to prevent similar incidents in the future. CrowdStrike's response underscored their dedication to maintaining the integrity and reliability of their security updates while mitigating the impact on global services like airlines, banks, hospitals, and stock exchanges.