Noise launches Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 Max

Noise announced the launch of its latest smartwatch Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 Max, an addition to the brand’s Pulse smartwatch series. Featuring AI Create, the smartwatch offers users the creative freedom to generate nearly infinite customizable watch faces instantly to suit any style. Beyond watch face customization, the smartwatch's TruSync feature enhances bluetooth calling experience and provides a hassle free connection with the smartphones. Whether one is a fitness enthusiast, a fashion-forward individual, or a professional staying updated, the Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 Max is the perfect fit for every lifestyle, blending creativity with functionality.



The smartwatch breaks new ground with AI Create, that allows users to generate personalized watch faces on the go. Further elevating convenience, the intuitive AI Search feature elevates convenience by helping users to find answers to their queries within seconds, all without needing to touch the display. This feature, complemented by the functional crown, takes user interaction to a whole new level, thereby ensuring a smooth and effortless experience.

Equipped with Tru Sync, the new smartwatch enhances the bluetooth calling experience and provides a hassle-free connection with the smartphones. Moreover, it allows users to save up to 10 contacts and access recent calls with ease, all without reaching for the smartphone. The Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 Max sports a large 1.96-inch AMOLED display with high resolution for an immersive viewing experience. The Always-on Display keeps the consumers updated with a glance, eliminating the need to constantly activate the screen.

Catering to the modern user, the product features a QR code scanner as well. The users can store up to 5 QR codes for social media or even payment options, adding an extra layer of convenience to their daily transactions. Single Chip Bluetooth and Bluetooth 5.3 ensure a hassle-free and stable connection during calls, boasting an impressive range of up to 18 meters. These advancements not only enhance user experience but also significantly improve the smartwatch's battery life lasting up to 7 days on a single charge.

The smartwatch prioritizes one’s well-being with the integrated Noise Health Suite. This comprehensive suite lets one effectively monitor essential health metrics like heart rate, SpO2, sleep patterns, and stress levels, allowing the users to stay informed and take control of their health. Additionally, the Productivity Suite keeps a track with daily reminders and readily accessible weather forecasts. With an IP68 water and dust resistance rating, the Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 Max can withstand an active lifestyle.

The Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 Max offers over 100 watch faces and caters to a wide range of fitness enthusiasts with over 100 sports modes. The smartwatch seamlessly integrates with the NoiseFit App, unlocking a world of enhanced functionality and allowing one to personalize their experience even further.

Price and Availability

Launching in a range of six exquisite colours - Jet Black, Deep Wine, Rose Gold, Space Blue, Black Link, and Calm Silver Link, the Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 Max smartwatch will be available for INR 2,499/- online, starting 20th July, 2024.