CrowdStrike bug hit 8.5 mn Windows devices, says Microsoft

Microsoft stated on Saturday that the CrowdStrike update, which caused widespread flight cancellations and disrupted online services globally, affected 8.5 million systems running Windows. This figure represents less than 1 percent of all Windows devices, but the impact was disproportionately significant due to the extensive use of CrowdStrike by enterprises running critical services.

In a statement, Microsoft reassured that they are working continuously to address the issue and are providing ongoing updates and support. Additionally, they mentioned that CrowdStrike is collaborating with them to develop a scalable solution that will expedite the resolution for Azure infrastructure.

CrowdStrike, a prominent cybersecurity firm, issued an update on Friday that inadvertently affected computers using Microsoft's Windows OS. This incident led to approximately 1,400 flight cancellations and disruptions to medical, banking, and local transport services in various countries including the US, UK, Netherlands, Germany, Hong Kong, and Dubai.

The severity of the disruptions prompted involvement from the White House, with President Joe Biden briefed on the situation and US officials coordinating with private sector entities for a swift resolution.

Microsoft acknowledged that while software updates can occasionally cause disturbances, major incidents like the one caused by CrowdStrike are rare. They emphasized the interconnected nature of the tech ecosystem and highlighted the importance of safe deployment and robust disaster recovery measures across the industry.