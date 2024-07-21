Sony India introduces BRAVIA 3 Television series

Sony India announces the launch of the BRAVIA 3 series televisions, a leap forward in home entertainment technology. Available in sizes ranging from 108 cm (43 inches) to 215 cm (85 inches), these TVs integrate the 4K HDR Processor X1 for outstanding picture quality. Advanced features like TRILUMINOS Pro and Motionflow XR ensure precise color reproduction and smooth motion, offering vibrant visuals across movies, sports, and games. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos further enhance the cinematic experience with immersive sound and striking contrast, setting a new standard in home viewing pleasure.

The BRAVIA 3 series excels in audio performance with the X-Balanced Speaker, delivering clear, multidimensional sound while maintaining a sleek TV design. Integrated Google TV provides access to an extensive content library of over 400,000 movies and TV episodes, alongside 10,000 apps and games. The inclusion of Google Assistant enables hands-free voice search, making content discovery effortless and intuitive.

Entertainment is further enriched with features like SONY PICTURES CORE, offering HDR movies at up to 80 Mbps, and compatibility with PS5 for enhanced gaming experiences. The Game Menu consolidates gaming settings and assists for seamless control, optimizing gameplay responsiveness and enjoyment.

Designed for durability and style, the BRAVIA 3 series includes Ambient Optimization for adaptive picture and sound based on environmental conditions, alongside an Eco Remote crafted from recycled plastic. These eco-conscious choices underscore Sony's commitment to sustainability.