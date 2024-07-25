Google Maps to alert about road widths, flyovers, EV charging stations in India

Google recently unveiled a series of enhancements to Google Maps in India, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and partnerships with local entities to promote more efficient and sustainable travel experiences.

One of the key features introduced is designed to optimise routes for four-wheeler drivers by minimising the use of narrow roads. Google has developed a specialised AI model tailored for India's diverse road network, utilising satellite imagery, Street View, and other data to accurately estimate road widths at scale. This enhancement not only reduces stress for drivers but also enhances safety for bikers, pedestrians, and other road users navigating these routes.

To further assist users, Google Maps now includes clear callouts on Directions and Navigation screens, alerting users to narrow sections along their route. This feature is initially rolling out on Android devices in eight cities, including Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and others, with iOS support and expansion to more cities planned in the near future.

Additionally, Google Maps will now highlight flyovers along recommended routes, allowing drivers to anticipate upcoming flyovers and prepare accordingly. This feature is being introduced in 40 cities across India for both four-wheeler and two-wheeler navigation on Android apps, with iOS compatibility forthcoming.

For electric vehicle (EV) drivers, Google Maps and Google Search in India will now provide detailed information about EV charging stations. This update includes collaboration with leading EV charging providers such as ElectricPe, Ather, Kazam, and Statiq, offering authoritative information on over 8,000 charging stations nationwide.

In collaboration with ONDC and Namma Yatri, Google has also improved the public transport experience on Google Maps, with metro booking functionalities now live in Kochi and Chennai.

Furthermore, Google has streamlined the process for users to report road incidents like construction or traffic accidents, making it easier and less distracting to contribute real-time updates.

These advancements underscore Google's commitment to enhancing navigation experiences in India, leveraging its extensive mapping data that covers over 7 million kilometers of roads, 300 million buildings, and 35 million businesses and places. With features like real-time traffic predictions, Street View, and immersive Live View walking navigation, Google Maps continues to provide comprehensive and user-friendly navigation solutions across the country.