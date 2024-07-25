Meta AI now available in Hindi, unveils largest and most capable open-source model

Meta announced on Wednesday that its AI assistant, Meta AI, is now accessible in seven additional languages, including Hindi, and has enhanced its creativity and intelligence.

In addition to Hindi and Hindi-romanised script, Meta AI is now operational in French, German, Italian, Portuguese, and Spanish, allowing users to engage with it across WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, and Facebook. Meta plans to add more languages soon.

Under the leadership of Mark Zuckerberg, Meta introduced new creative tools designed to help users transform their ideas into visual content more easily.

Furthermore, Meta AI has expanded its availability to seven new countries in Latin America for the first time, including Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, and Cameroon.

Meta also unveiled the Llama 3.1 AI model, boasting 405 billion parameters, making it the largest and most capable open-source AI model to date. This enhancement improves Meta AI's ability to understand and respond to complex questions, particularly in mathematics and coding.

Meta AI will soon be accessible via "Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses" and Meta Quest in experimental mode in the US and Canada, offering support for tasks ranging from answering questions to providing creative inspiration and guidance.

Additionally, Meta is set to launch an "Edit with AI" button next month, enabling users to fine-tune images with greater precision.