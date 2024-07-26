Gadgets of the week: OnePlus Watch 2R, Honor 200 5G and more

OnePlus Watch 2R

Powered by Google’s Wear OS, the OnePlus Watch 2R is my early contender for “Smartwatch of the Year”. Combining elite performance, brilliant battery life and enhanced fitness tracking, the 2R ticks all boxes and then some. First off, the watch looks fine on the wrist with a bold presence and a durable aluminium case/glass watch face combo (It’s also IP68 rated with 5ATM). The watch is easy to set up thanks to Fast Pair and displays notifications/messages clearly on the large display, while allowing you to control music as well as smart home features. Thanks to Wear OS, you get the full potential of Google Play and apps allowing for excellent integration with apps such as Spotify, Strava and Sleep Tracker on your watch. Battery life with heavy usage for me was about 52 hours and in Power save mode about 2 weeks. Watch 2R sports a precision dual-frequency GPS for precise location and tracking while it also measures accurate VO2 max, Heart rate and Blood Oxygen levels to elevate your health. Watch 2R connects to the OHealth app to track your workouts, multi-sport activity and view health stats in real time. This smartwatch is literally a comprehensive powerhouse, that looks great on the wrist! INR 17,999 oneplus.in