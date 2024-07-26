Gadgets of the week: OnePlus Watch 2R, Honor 200 5G and more

OnePlus Watch 2R
Powered by Google’s Wear OS, the OnePlus Watch 2R is my early contender for “Smartwatch of the Year”. Combining elite performance, brilliant battery life and enhanced fitness tracking, the 2R ticks all boxes and then some. First off, the watch looks fine on the wrist with a bold presence and a durable aluminium case/glass watch face combo (It’s also IP68 rated with 5ATM). The watch is easy to set up thanks to Fast Pair and displays notifications/messages clearly on the large display, while allowing you to control music as well as smart home features. Thanks to Wear OS, you get the full potential of Google Play and apps allowing for excellent integration with apps such as Spotify, Strava and Sleep Tracker on your watch. Battery life with heavy usage for me was about 52 hours and in Power save mode about 2 weeks. Watch 2R sports a precision dual-frequency GPS for precise location and tracking while it also measures accurate VO2 max, Heart rate and Blood Oxygen levels to elevate your health. Watch 2R connects to the OHealth app to track your workouts, multi-sport activity and view health stats in real time. This smartwatch is literally a comprehensive powerhouse, that looks great on the wrist! INR 17,999 oneplus.in
Honor 200 5G
Honor’s new smartphone - Honor 200 5G is literally state-of-the-art with an incredibly sharp 6.7” AMOLED display and an ultralight body which is as elegant as it gets. The 7.7mm device is refreshingly slim to hold, with the Quad-curved design making usage a pleasure. Powered by the robust SD 7 Gen 3 processor and MagicOS 8.0, Honor 200 runs smooth no matter what you throw at it. While an innovative 2nd Gen Silicon-Carbon battery provided me long lasting life (40hrs+ on heavy usage) and rapid charging (100W SuperCharge). Photos taken by the Triple 50MP studio-level portrait camera are simply stunning and stand out from competitors distinctly, with a very special mention to Harcourt Portrait Mode which provides “the best Portrait photos I’ve seen so far in any smartphone" literally equalling the quality of Professional studios. I do appreciate the Eye Comfort/Dynamic dimming aspect of the Honor 200 5G display recognised by DXOMARK for a healthier and safer visual comfort experience- This should result in lesser eye strain and fatigue. A fantastic phone overall! INR 34,999 explorehonor.com
BOOX Palma
Palma is a compact ePaper device with an E-Ink display in a phone-like design. The 6.13” device is easy to hold and provides a great experience for reading thanks to eye-friendly ePaper. It also allows you to use Google Play store apps as well as take photos and scan documents with its 16MP rear camera. INR 24,750 shop.boox.com
On - Cloudboom Strike LS
This ultra light shoe comes with LightSpray tech where the complete shoe upper is created in a single, three-minute step with minimal waste generated. On average the shoe weighs about 170g (depending on size) about 100g less than several competitor shoes of the same size. The lace-free shoes are aimed at athletes and runners looking for a comfortable ride in an ultra light shoe. INR 27,600 on.com/en-us
Smart Node switches
Smart Node’s Smart Touch switches let you control your smart home seamlessly and provide clean aesthetics that suit modern homes. A single smart switch can activate and control all the electrical devices in a room, they can also be controlled through a mobile app or an IR remote. Smart Node’s Switches are modular in size allowing for various dimensions and colour options and are also Shock proof and water resistant. They are also easily recognisable at night and provide On board dimming facilities. INR 15,000 smartnode.in/products
Suunto SONIC
SONIC is a bone conduction headphone with excellent sound quality and 10 hour battery life. The open ear design provides a rich sound experience and clear calls while letting you be aware of the surroundings. SONIC also features a new sound transducer which allows for enhanced bass and higher sensitivity reducing noise leakage dramatically. It’s also water resistant and sweat proof (IP 55). INR 33,228* amazon.in
Crossbeats Clip M01
Crossbeats has a great new Lapel Mic called the Clip M01. The ultra affordable Mic is a wireless lavalier lapel microphone system designed for content creators and media to capture and record high quality audio. The device is super easy to set up and is compatible with Android devices and iOS devices with the dongle provided. While testing I found the transmission range to go beyond 100m and the battery to last me for about 10 hours (42 hours totally). Quality of the recordings and playback was top notch with 360° 24-bit recording on board with no lag or delay in transmission. The Clip also worked well in noisy environments with minimal or zero distortion. Recordings can be done in Mono or Stereo. The Clip M01 is a superb device, ideal for those who conduct interviews, presentations, podcasts and public speaking on a regular basis. INR 2,499 crossbeats.com