Apple set to manufacture high-end iPhone 16 Pro models in India, to arrive soon after global launch

In a boost to India's local manufacturing achievements, Apple is set to produce its high-end iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max models in India. These devices are expected to be available shortly after their global debut this fall, according to industry sources.

Sources revealed that these premium, India-assembled Apple phones will be available within 1-2 months of the global release, thanks to a collaboration with Foxconn's manufacturing facility in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu.

Additionally, the iPhone 16 will launch in India on the first day of global sales, mirroring the release pattern of the iPhone 15 last year. The iPhone 16 Plus models will follow soon after, sources added.

Last year, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus saw a significant surge in pre-orders, with nearly 50 percent more interest compared to the iPhone 14 series.

This development follows Apple’s record export numbers from India in the April-June quarter, totaling around $3.8 billion, bolstered by the government's production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

Industry estimates suggest that iPhone shipments are expected to grow by over 20 percent this year due to the support for domestic manufacturing and robust distribution networks.

With the iPhone 15, Apple emphasized India's role in its future plans, highlighting 'Make in India' devices that will be available on global launch day (September 22) and support for ISRO's GPS system, NavIC.

Experts note that Apple is attracting many first-time users in India with its new iPhones, alongside strong sales of previous-generation models, boosting its overall market share.

In the first quarter of this year, India's smartphone market saw 34 million shipments, with Apple achieving a record 19 percent year-on-year growth. The company also recorded around $8 billion in sales in India for the last fiscal year (FY24), marking a nearly 33 percent increase compared to the previous year.

This growth is attributed to Apple's strong brand presence, increased focus on manufacturing and retail in India, and the strategic advantage of diversifying manufacturing and revenue streams amid rising US-China tensions.